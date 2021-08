Basketball

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Basketball (W) | Alba Torrens: “Our strength is teamwork”

Alba Torrens, one of the most outstanding players of the women’s basketball team in the three victories of the group stage, attended Eurosport after the victory against Canada and was more than satisfied with the performance of the Spanish team and wanted to highlight the work as a team as the key to the good progress of a team that is already thinking about the quarterfinals.

00:01:16, 24 minutes ago