Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Basketball | Video summary Spain-Slovenia: Doncic condemns us to be second (87-95) – Basketball video

Basketball

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Basketball | Video summary Spain-Slovenia: Doncic condemns us to be second (87-95)

The Spanish team lost 87-95 against Slovenia, in the last match of Group C of the men’s basketball tournament of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, so they finished second in the group and will face in the quarterfinals against the United States, France or Australia. Slovenia’s second row was too much for Scariolo’s, with a stellar Cancar, and Doncic touched the triple-double.

00:01:38, 13 hours ago