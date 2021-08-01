Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, basketball | Video best plays Luka Doncic against Spain in the group stage (87-95) – Basketball video

Basketball

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, basketball | Video best plays Luka Doncic against Spain in the group stage (87-95)

Spain was defeated by Luka Doncic’s Slovenia 87-95, which leaves Scariolo’s team second in the group heading into the quarterfinals, where they will meet the United States. Doncic shone against Spain and led the victory of his country from the control of the game, and touched the triple-double in a new exhibition of the Slovenian star (12 points, 14 rebounds and 9 assists).

00:03:08, 13 minutes ago