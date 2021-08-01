Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Basketball | Spain will face the United States in the quarterfinals after the draw

For the first time in an Olympic Games, the quarterfinals were decided by lottery and brought with it one of the most anticipated matches. Spain will face off against the ‘Dream Team’ and will try to take revenge for the Beijing 2008 and London 2012 finals against one of the tournament’s ‘coconuts’.

The winner of the match will face the winner of Australia-Argentina in the semifinals. The remaining quarter-final matches are France-Italy and Slovenia-Germany, the winners of which will meet each other in the semi-finals.

