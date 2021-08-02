Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, basketball | Scariolo and Pau Gasol, optimistic about the United States: “We always give war”

Sergio Scariolo, recalled that Spain has always “stood up” against the United States team, which they will face this Tuesday (06:40 Spanish time) in the quarterfinal crossing. The defeat to Slovenia in the group stage resulted in the national team having the USA as a potential rival in the draw. The hype created this clash and the leaders of Spain remember that they have always stood up in the last confrontations against this rival.

“We have always given them war, we have stood up to them, we have tutored them. That is the objective and then when you enter the final, in a last open quarter, in the final 4 or 5 minutes of the match there can be many variables, “Scariolo explained in a telematic press conference prior to tomorrow’s match.

The coach of the Spanish team stressed that they focus on their own work. “We have to focus on what we have to do, of course the respect that our team has earned in recent years is a double-edged sword, they will be prepared to face us, they will be focused,” he admitted.

Spain has already played two Olympic finals, in Beijing 2008 and London 2012, and a semi-final in Rio 2016 against the North American teamThis causes the US team to know the competitiveness of the Spanish team.

“The other side of the medal of earning you respect is that no one plays clueless against you, no one plays poorly prepared or less than 100% focused and that is what we have always faced these years, it is not a novelty, nothing that we do not expect. In addition, in a quarter-final match, direct elimination, are the matches in which any team, including the USA, raises a little bit the level of their game, their concentration, their intensity, “he analyzed.

Gasol is also clear: It is a unique opportunity

Pau Gasol considered that the quarterfinal duel is a great opportunity: “This match, at this moment, is a unique and special opportunity that we have to go for and face it with the maximum confidence and determination possible. The four Games that I have played we have lost against them at different times. It would be something wonderful and very special if we were the winners, “said the Spanish player.

Gasol insisted that it is “a unique opportunity” to “try to finish as winners and be in the fight for the medals again.”

“We knew that if we lost the game against Slovenia we would have 50% that the United States would win us, a coin to head or tail. If we had won the game tomorrow and we played the pass against Germany or Italy who are doing a very good championship, We could not be so happy and relaxed as to face an affordable quarter-final, “considered the older Gasol.

The pivot acknowledged that playing against the North American team is “a challenge” due to “his great individual talent”, but reiterated the idea that it is a unique opportunity. “We have to focus on that tomorrow, on that desire to be able to do something incredible and historic, which we have not been able to do in any of the Games,” he added.

This American team started the Games losing against France (83-76), but for Pau Gasol they have no less talent than other teams that the USA has brought to previous Games.

“They had three players who joined the day before, very important, they are great players and now they have the route, the rest and the shooting of having been here three games. They have a very strong team, but we will see once again if our collective strength, cohesion as a team can take precedence over that individual talent and we can have a great game tomorrow, “he analyzed.

