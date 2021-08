Basketball

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, basketball | Piti Hurtado analyzes the United States-Spain: “You have to come up”

Piti Hurtado analyzes in Eurosport the cross between the United States and Spain in the quarterfinals of the men’s basketball tournament of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The draw has created the most difficult rival due to the defeat of Scariolo’s team against Slovenia.

00:00:58, 10 minutes ago