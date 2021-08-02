Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Basketball | Pau Gasol: “This game against the United States is a unique opportunity”

The pivot of the Spanish basketball team Pau Gasol I consider that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games quarter-final match what will they play this tuesday (6:40) against the United States it is “a unique and special opportunity”.

“This match, at this moment, is a unique and special opportunity that we have to go for and face it with the maximum confidence and determination possible. The four Games that I have played we have lost against them at different times. It would be something wonderful and It is very special to be the winners, “said the Spanish player at a press conference.

For the first time in an Olympic Games, the quarterfinals were decided by lottery, in which the Spanish already knew they could face the United States after finishing second in the group after losing to Slovenia in the last group match (87-95).

“We knew that if we lost yesterday’s game we would have 50% that the United States would win us, a coin to head or cross. If we had won the game tomorrow and we played the pass against Germany or Italy who are doing a very good championship, We could not be so happy and relaxed as to face an affordable quarter-final, “considered the older Gasol.

The pivot recognized that playing against the North American team is “a challenge” for “their great individual talent”. “We have to focus on that tomorrow, on that desire to be able to do something incredible and historic, which we have not been able to do in any of the Games,” he added.

This American team started the Games losing against France (83-76)But for Pau Gasol he is no less talented than other teams the USA has brought to previous Games.

“They had three players who joined the day before, very important, they are great players and now they have the route, the rest and the shooting of having been here three games. They have a very strong team, but we will see once again if our collective strength, cohesion as a team can take precedence over that individual talent and we can have a great game tomorrow, “he analyzed.

France hurt them with their inside game, which Gasoline indicated that it is “different in terms of the type of player.” “But it is true that we have to try that our inner players are a factor,” he conceded, mentioning elements such as “generating play”, looking for passes abroad, “punishing the defense of changes” and “charging the attack rebound well”.

About Kevin Durant, Gasoline I consider that he is “a great player and great scorer” but he recalled that his rival tomorrow has “many weapons and anyone can put them in.” “It is clear that Durant has a greater weight, more prominence and more minutes, we will have to make things as difficult as possible,” he added.

