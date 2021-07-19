Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Basketball | Official: Scariolo chooses 12 for Tokyo, with Juancho Hernangómez

After falling at dawn on July 19 against the United States (83-76) in the last preparation match for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic event, Scariolo has offered the final list of the 12 players who will come to represent Spain, and will try to reissue the silver in Beijing or London, the bronze in Rio, and who knows if the gold in this edition of the Olympic Games.

Definitive 12-player roster for Tokyo

4 Pau Gasol

5 Rudy Fernandez

6 Sergio Rodriguez

9 Ricky Rubio

10 Victor Claver

13 Marc Gasol

14 Willy Hernangómez

16 Usman Garuba

20 Alberto Abalde

21 Alex Abrines

23 Sergio Llull

41 Juancho Hernangómez

Finally, Juancho Hernangómez has been made available to the National Coach, Sergio Scariolo, for the list of summoned for the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games. The tests carried out by the medical services of the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Spanish Basketball Federation, with the collaboration of Doctor Emilio Calvo Crespo, Head of the Traumatology Service of the Jiménez Díaz Foundation, belonging to the QuirónSalud Group, official hospital of the Spanish Basketball Team, have determined that the evolution of his injury It allows be part of the olympic expedition.

Another novelty on the list is the inclusion of Usman Garuba, who after his great season at Real Madrid and in the preparation games, has convinced Scariolo to include him among the 12 privileged.

Once the list was released, the Spanish coach, Sergio Scariolo, has highlighted “the work and effort of Juancho to be in the team” and thanked the “excellent work” that the three players who will return to Spain after the game in Las Vegas have done throughout the concentration: Pierre Oriola, Darío Brizuela and Xabi López-Aróstegui. Thanks that he has extended to the Minnesota Timberwolves for their “open attitude” in the case of Juancho Hernangómez, of whom he has said that he is a player “who needs to accumulate experience like the one they will provide him with at the Olympic Games.

