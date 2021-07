Basketball

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, basketball | Laia Palau becomes the oldest player of some Games

Laia Palau attended the Eurosport microphones, after the Spanish team’s 69-73 victory over South Korea in their debut at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The Uni Girona player, who highlighted the importance of the first win, At 41 years and 319 days, she becomes the oldest in the history of Olympic basketball.

00:02:40, an hour ago