Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, basketball I Video summary of Japan-Spain: Much superior in the debut (77-88) – Basketball video

Basketball

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, basketball I Video summary of Japan-Spain: Much superior in the debut (77-88)

The Spanish basketball team achieved an easy victory against Japan (77-88). Sergio Scariolo’s team controlled the duel at all times. Ricky Rubio, with 20 points, was the leader of the Spanish team. Claver and Marc Gasol, with 13 and 12 points respectively, were the support under the hoops. The Japanese team tried to fight but from the second quarter it declined.

00:01:28, 3 hours ago