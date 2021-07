Basketball

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Basketball: Historic debut of Luka Doncic in a Games

Luka Doncic continues to make history wherever he goes. He made his debut in the Olympics and could not do it in a better way. He broke the record for points at halftime of an Olympic game with 31 and was about to beat the record for the most scoring in a game. The Slovenian made 48 goals and was only seven of the 55 made by Oscar Schmidt in Los Angeles 1984 against Spain.

00:04:54, 3 hours ago