Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, basketball | Gregg Popovich gets serious: “Spain will be of great use to us”

Gregg Popovich, who will make his Olympic debut as head of the US national team, acknowledged that the friendly match they are going to play against Spain is the most important of the preparation cycle for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Popovich, who was one of those who within USA Basketball asked to include Spain in the group of teams arriving in Las Vegas To play the preparation matches, he considers the reigning world champions as the highest expression of foreign basketball, for which he professes great respect.After suffering the second defeat against Australia 83-91, previously they had also lost to Nigeria (87-90), Popovich openly confronted a journalist when he questioned the poor game that the US national team had made against an opponent, who on paper was much inferior. “What he just said is disrespecting foreign basketball that is of great quality,” Popovich said. “Our rivals have a great level and they showed it on the field by being better because in the end we did not do the necessary things to win.”

Against Spain, Popovich will have the opportunity to face to the team that he considers most complete in foreign basketball having a great defense, good ball handling, excellent scorers and a great technical team. “I have no doubts about the great quality of players we have in the group we have selected, but we still need to show that the work we have done during preparation in Las Vegas to identify ourselves as a team has been positive,” Popovich said.

Against Spain we will have a unique opportunity to show it on the pitch. “

Popovich, who admitted the “frustration” of having to discharge guard Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards after catching COVID-19, said that the arrival of Keldom Johnson and that of JaVale McGee due to the voluntary withdrawal power forward Kevin Love, would further strengthen the squad. “Two players arrive, the first (Johnson) has worked with us all the time in training so the understanding is complete with the rest of the teammates, and McGee has a great capacity for understanding and adaptation.”

McGee is a player that Popovich’s assistant coach, Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors knows very well, where he had him for two seasons, and he was always a major force within the inside game, as well as having a great team mentality. Popovich considers that the key to achieving victory against Spain will be good team play that they carry out, as happened against Argentina, but above all maintain a constant defensive pressure and not lose concentration at any time. “We are going to face the world champion team with players from the Gasol brothers class and a Ricky Rubio who knows better than anyone how to move and direct the players when he is in possession of the ball,” said Popovich.

I am sure that the duel against Spain will be of great use to us in all aspects “

Popovich stressed that After the match in Spain, the time they have to prepare when they arrive in Japan will be minimal, so they should make the most of Sunday’s duel, which will be more than just a friendly for the team. The United States delegation plans to travel to Tokyo next Monday, on a charter flight, and their Olympic debut will be on July 25 when they face the French team.

