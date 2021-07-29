Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Basketball (F) | Summary Spain-Serbia: Victory, revenge and close to the quarters (85-70) – Basketball video

Basketball

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Basketball (F) | Summary Spain-Serbia: Victory, revenge and close to the quarters (85-70)

The Spanish women’s team won an important match (85-70) against Serbia on the second day of the group stage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Alba Torrens, author of 25 points, was the most outstanding in a victory that keeps those of Lucas Mondelo leaders of their group with two victories in two games. His next rival will be Canada next Sunday at 03:00 Spanish time.

00:01:30, 4 hours ago