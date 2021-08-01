Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Basketball (F) | Laura Gil: “Happy to be first and avoid the favorites” – Basketball video

Basketball

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Basketball (F) | Laura Gil: “Happy to be first and avoid the favorites”

Laura Gil attended Eurosport after the full of victories that Spain achieved by also defeating Canada and wanted to highlight the first place obtained, which gives the possibility of avoiding some of the most fearsome rivals in the quarterfinal crossing. Gil considers this fact key and already dreams of the next duel and a victory that brings the Spanish team closer to the medals.

00:01:11, 31 minutes ago