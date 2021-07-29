Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Badreddin Wais: “It has been a long and difficult road to achieve my dream”

The Refugee Team rider, Ahmad Badreddin Wais, said all the hard work on his “long journey” to Tokyo it had been worth it after making his life’s dream come true: competing in the Olympic Games.

The Syrian was the slowest of the 38 finalists in the men’s time trial, but his result could not erase the smile from his face. “It was a long road to achieve my dream, a difficult road, but they say that if you dream it and work hard, you finally get it and that’s why I’m here,” Badreddin Wais said. “It is difficult, of course, the temperature was very high, to be honest, but it was a challenge to achieve my dream and I am proud to be here.”

The rider represented Syria in the Junior Road World Championships, but was forced to leave the country in 2013 when the civil war worsened. He and his family were able to settle in Lausanne, Switzerland, where the picturesque mountains provided the perfect environment for him to hone his cycling skills. But the trauma of the war that still engulfed his country took an emotional toll on him and he took a three-year hiatus to compete.

He returned in 2017 at the UCI World Championships in Norway and has continued to compete in this event every year. The International Olympic Committee awarded him a Scholarship for Refugee Athletes, which allowed him to participate in the most important event in sport.

“They are only the best teams in the world, so it is something special to be proud of in my life. I am very happy to be here, especially with the refugee team, so I represent 84 million people around the world and that makes me very happy, “he said, adding that his family was watching, some from home and some from abroad.

