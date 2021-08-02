Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, badminton | VIDEO Kim So-yeong and Kong Hee-yong take bronze medal – Badminton video

in Sports

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, badminton | VIDEO Kim So-yeong and Kong Hee-yong take bronze medal

South Koreans Kim So-yeong and Kong Hee-yong prevailed in the fight for bronze in the women’s badminton doubles. They beat their teammates Lee So-hee and Shin Seung-chan 2-0 (21-10, 21-17).

