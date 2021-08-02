in Sports Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, badminton | VIDEO Kim So-yeong and Kong Hee-yong take bronze medal – Badminton video by Explica .co August 2, 2021, 11:03 pm Badminton Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, badminton | VIDEO Kim So-yeong and Kong Hee-yong take bronze medal South Koreans Kim So-yeong and Kong Hee-yong prevailed in the fight for bronze in the women’s badminton doubles. They beat their teammates Lee So-hee and Shin Seung-chan 2-0 (21-10, 21-17). 00:01:12, 6 minutes ago See more Previous article Lamborghini Jarama: test the classic sports coupe with 12-cylinder engine Next article Germany will give booster vaccine against covid-19 to people at risk