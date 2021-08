Badminton

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, badminton (F) | VIDEO Exhibition of Polii and Rahayu to give the gold to Indonesia

The pair formed by Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu prevailed in the final of the women’s doubles to the Chinese, Qing Chen and Yi Fan by 21-19 and 21-15. In this way, Indonesia adds an Olympic gold to its medal table.

00:06:37, 8 hours ago