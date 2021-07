Badminton

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, badminton | Aram Mahmoud, from Syria to Tokyo via the Netherlands

Aram Mahmoud is a Syrian athlete living in the Netherlands. His discipline is badminton, which he defends at the Tokyo Olympics for the refugee team. Like many other people, he was forced to flee his native country by the war and in the Netherlands he found enough support to fully develop in this sport of shuttlecock and racket. Discover its history.

