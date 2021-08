Athletics

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Athletics | Yulimar Rojas, on Peleteiro: “Time together has made us bigger”

Yulimar Rojas, gold in triple jump and world record this Sunday, attended Eurosport after the delivery of medals and was full of praise for Ana Peleteiro, a Spanish athlete who won bronze in the same event and with whom she has a great relationship: “The support between us has been mutual and we have made each other bigger”

00:02:12, 13 minutes ago