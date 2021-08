Athletics

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Athletics | What a bad luck! The fall that left Carolina Robles without end

Carolina Robles, the only Spanish representative in the 3,000-meter Olympic hurdles event, suffered a fall in the third series that left her with no options to fight for places and access times to the final. The Sevillian, who bumped into Canadian Alycia Butterworth, reached eight seconds behind the qualifying mark (9: 26.11).

00:00:38, 20 minutes ago