Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, athletics | Video summary of the women’s long jump final – Malaika Mihambo gold

Malaika Mihambo won the women’s long jump gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games thanks to a last jump of exactly seven meters that allowed her to overcome the American Brittney Reese and the Nigerian Ese Brume, silver and bronze respectively with each jumps of 6.97, although Reese benefited from having less downwind in his jump.

00:01:12, 11 minutes ago