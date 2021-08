Athletics

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, athletics | Video summary of the 1,500 women’s series – Sifan Hassan, Esther Guerrero

Sifan Hassan prevailed in the second heat of the 1,500 women’s free practice at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with a time of 4: 05.17 after starring in a great comeback after tripping and going to the ground. The Spanish Esther Guerrero, who avoided the fall, arrived in eighth position with a time of 4: 07.08, without going directly into the next round.

00:07:39, an hour ago