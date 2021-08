Athletics

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, athletics | Sifan Hassan already has the first gold of his particular triplet

The Dutch long-distance runner Sifan Hassan clearly won the 5,000 meters of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and thus achieved the first gold of what is intended to be a historic treble. They will still have 1,500 and 10,000 to complete a historic feat that is unprecedented in women’s athletics.

00:02:58, 6 hours ago