Athletics

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, athletics | Rivals and great friends, Peleteiro’s lap of honor with Yulimar Rojas

Ana Peleteiro gave a lap of honor to the stadium after hanging her bronze medal in triple jump with Yulimar Rojas, gold medal. Both are great friends and share a training area and even a coach, the legendary Cuban ex-jumper Iván Pedroso.

00:02:32, 33 minutes ago