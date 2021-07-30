Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, athletics | Peleteiro shines in the classification and will fight for the medals – Athletics video

Athletics

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, athletics | Peleteiro shines in the classification and will fight for the medals

Ana Peleteiro had a sensational performance in the triple jump classification and got into the final without much trouble thanks to a second attempt of 14.62 meters. The Galician athlete started the contest very close to the required mark (14.40), but she surpassed it with a spectacular flight without having to exhaust the third attempt. On Sunday, August 1, the final will take place.

00:01:24, 7 minutes ago