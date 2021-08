Athletics

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, athletics | Peleteiro at Eurosport: “I’ve been fighting for this since I was little”

Ana Peleteiro analyzed the greatest success of her career in the Eurosport microphones after winning the bronze medal in the triple jump of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, “I have been fighting for this since I was little,” explained the Galician. “People are not aware of what an Olympic medal can change you.”

00:03:11, 10 minutes ago