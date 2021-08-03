Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, athletics | Orlando Ortega, out of the Games due to injury

The Spanish hurdler Orlando ortega had had a complicated preparation due to injuries during the year 2021, after damaging his left foot in a competition in Germany, on February 7, but he arrived at the best moment after registering a time of 13.15 seconds, which left him as one of the clear candidates to get on the podium, behind the American Grant Holloway, who was only one hundredth behind the world record during the North American Trials (12.81).

“An untimely injury, during training in Japan, separates Orlando Ortega from the Tokyo Olympics. He has asked us for maximum respect and understanding in these difficult times for him,” explained the Federation statement on Twitter. The Spanish hurdler had planned to debut this tuesday in the 110 series.

The athlete wanted thank the messages received and the support of the fans and the federation, in addition to explaining its absence by a “small tear” muscle. Ortega regretted the “stumble” and made a promise: “we will keep trying”.

This low, leaves the young Navarrese Asier Martinez, as a Spanish representative in the men’s short hurdles, a test that had experienced a great level this year, thanks in part to the European Under-23 gold of the athlete from Pamplona.

Orlando ortega he defended the silver obtained in Rio de Janeiro, which was one of the two medals won in athletics by Spain, along with Ruth Beitia’s gold in the high jump.

On the eve of your trip to Japan, Ortega He had said that he was facing these third Games -the second as a Spaniard- “with the same motivation as the first”, nine years ago, when he qualified sixth in London 2012, still representing Cuba.

