Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, athletics | Okagbare, candidate for medals in 100, sanctioned for doping

Okagbare, who had played the same qualifying series as the Spanish María Isabel Pérez, had planned to play the semifinals in the first term and the grand final with almost total probability, since she started as one of the great favorites to climb the podium in the most important event. featured this Saturday.

According to World Athletics regulations, the Nigerian sprinter is provisionally suspended, so she will not play the semifinals of the hectometer, after qualifying this Friday clearly with a time of 11.05 seconds in the first round series.

The positive was announced at midnight this Friday and notified to the organization.