Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, athletics | Natalia Romero, heading to the semis of the 800m with her personal best

Natalia Romero was the protagonist of the first joy of Spanish athletics on the day of this Friday. The Jiesense achieved the qualification for the semifinals of the women’s 800 meters finishing sixth in her series and managing to be among the 24 best with her personal best, 2: 01.16.

00:03:55, 11 minutes ago