Athletics

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, athletics | Last jump of Eusebio Cáceres – Video summary of the final

Eusebio Cáceres was fourth in the long jump final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with a best jump of 8.18 meters. The Spanish jumper had a great final marked by the injuries of the great favorites, but his best attempt was later surpassed by the Greek Miltiadis Tentoglou, who with 8.41 took the gold and left the Spanish without a podium.

00:01:25, 5 minutes ago