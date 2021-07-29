Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, athletics | Katir, Ortega and Peleteiro, Spanish leaders in the beautiful sport

Ruth Beitia and his own Orlando ortega were in charge of collaborating with two metals in the Rio de Janeiro medal table, with a gold in the high jump and a silver in the 110-meter hurdles, in an edition that broke a 12-year drought for a sport that experienced its longest edition glorious in Barcelona 1992. In Tokyo, the objective will be once again to break the threshold that separates the diploma positions with the podium, with the Hispanic-Cuban himself as the spearhead of a large team, which will seek to improve the performance of the Brazilian event .

Maybe the season of Orlando ortega It has not been ideal for preparing an event like the one in Tokyo, however, after overcoming some physical problems, he will once again be one of the men to beat, as he did five years ago, only surpassed by the Jamaican Omar McLeod. His greatest rival on this occasion has changed, with the spectacular American Grant holloway, who seems to be one notch above all his rivals with 12.81, falling just one hundredth behind the world record of his compatriot Aries Merritt. From August 3 to 5, it will be elucidated if the Spaniard returns to the drawer after signing a record of 13.15 this year and in what position, in a test where he will not be alone, thanks to the enormous season of the European sub-champion. 23, the Navarrese Asier Martínez.

But if we talk about a positive surprise for Spanish athletics, it is that of Murcia Mohamed Katir. At his first Games he arrives with three Spanish records under his arm, 1,500, 3,000 and 5,000, the latter where he can compete as one of the great favorites with a time of 12: 50.79, after a splendid month of June where he erased from the table of records to Fermín Cacho among others. The presence of the world record holder, the Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei, who will double with the 10,000, the powerful Canadian team with Mohammed Ahmed and Justyn Knight or the Ethiopian and Kenyan hat trick, await the Spanish, who will race together with Carlos Mayo. Also on August 3 it will start its presence at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

Ana Peleteiro, in the Monaco test of the Diamond League 2021

One of the athletes that will open the Spanish participation this Friday, July 30, will be Ana Peleteiro in the classification of the women’s triple jump. The Galician is a competitive monster, who brings out her best version in moments of greatest tension for an athlete. His training partner, the Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas, seems in another league, however, the fight for the podium will be more open than ever, having the need to get closer to the 15-meter barrier, which would mean breaking his own national record .

The 20-kilometer march, both in the men’s and women’s categories, will once again be one of the disciplines with the greatest options for our athletics. The visible heads, the European champions, Alvaro Martin Y Maria Perez, who will seek to climb a step in the great international event par excellence for athletics. Special mention deserves the figure of Jesus Angel Garcia Bragado, which will live its eighth Olympic Games uninterruptedly since Barcelona 1992 in the 50 kilometers, proof that it says goodbye to the calendar after Tokyo. A living legend of athletics, who will have to fight with the high humidity in Sapporo, the venue for the march and marathons.

Tokyo will also serve as the debut for one of the most outstanding rough diamonds in the lower categories for the Spanish delegation, Maria Vicente, in the always demanding heptathlon test. This season, he broke the Spanish record again, with a record of 6,304 points, and his main objective will be to approach or exceed that mark and why not dream of higher levels, such as a diploma.

The post Usain Bolt void

The world of athletics faces the first edition without the participation of possibly the most mediatic person it has ever met, Usain bolt, for more than 20 years. The figure of the Jamaican sprinter is key to understanding the editions from Beijing 2008 to Rio 2016, removing a timid passage through the 200 meters of Athens 2004, where he ended up injured. But without a name that can overshadow it, the sky that adorns the Tokyo Olympic State will be far from star-free.

Europeans can boast of three of the greatest athletes who will participate in Tokyo, the Norwegians Karsten warholm Y Jakob Ingebrigtsen and the swedish Armand Duplantis, which for several seasons have been the delight of fans worldwide. Two of them already know what it is to hold the world record in their discipline (Warholm in 400 hurdles with 46.70 beating Kevin Young’s almost impossible 46.74 from the Barcelona 1992 final, and Duplantis with a 6.18 pole that leaves him as the best of all time at 21). Perhaps the Nordic midfielder is the one who can generate the most doubts, after a preparation not without problems, competing only in the 1,500 in the Japanese city.

The American Rai benjamin He will try to fight Warholm’s dominance in the 400-meter hurdles, having also dropped below the 47-second barrier, in one of the Games events. There will also be no lack of emotion in the women’s event, with his compatriot Sydney mclaughlin as a big favorite after becoming the first woman to drop below 52 seconds in the American Trials.

Karsten warholm

If there is another world record that is in danger and a lot in Tokyo, it is the women’s triple jump, where Yulimar Rojas seeks to end the 15.50 meters of the Ukrainian Inessa Kravets, which have lasted since the Göteborg World Cup in 1995. The Venezuelan has already gone this year at 15.43 on the indoor track in Madrid, and there have been few unsuccessful attempts to erase that mark, trying to improve in Japan the silver medal achieved in Rio de Janeiro.

Eliud Kipchoge He will once again be the man to beat in the Olympic marathon, at 36 years old. The only athlete to have dropped below two hours, unofficially, has already won gold in Rio and has once again made this appointment as his top priority this year. Another veteran, Allyson Felix, who already won silver in the 2004 Athens 200, may not be a favorite in her fifth Games, but she will undoubtedly be one of the athletes to watch.

Finally, the Dutch Sifan hassan She promises to be the long distance runner with the most options to shine, although finally giving up a triplet that was going to take her to run in the 1,500, 5,000 and 10,000. The demand for such a calendar will finally remain in two disciplines, something that he already achieved with success in the Doha World Cups. In Rio it did not go beyond the first round of the 800 and was fifth in the 1,500.

Undoubtedly, this Friday starts the sport most associated with the Olympic Games among those held in Tokyo, which of course you will be able to experience in its entirety in Eurosport and the Eurosport APP.

