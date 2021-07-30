Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Athletics | Karsten Warholm walks and warms up for the duel against Rai Benjamin – Athletics video

Athletics

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Athletics | Karsten Warholm walks and warms up for the duel against Rai Benjamin

The Norwegian athlete Karsten Warholm is nominated as one of the sensations of these Games and already in his debut in the qualifying of the 400 hurdles he showed his enormous talent. He won his series with total authority with a time of 48.65 and is already warming up for the presumable final duel with the American Rai Benjamin, the other great favorite in the discipline.

00:04:39, 34 minutes ago