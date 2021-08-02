Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, athletics | Interview with Eusebio Cáceres: “I’m still not at the level I want to be” – Athletics video

Athletics

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, athletics | Interview with Eusebio Cáceres: “I’m still not at the level I want to be”

Eusebio Cáceres attended Eurosport at the end of the long jump final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and assured that he is still able to increase his level to be able to compete face to face with the best in future tournaments: “I still have to improve technically and many things to do. I have been in the final ready. Either I have a lot of ambition or I am very stubborn, “he commented.

