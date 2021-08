Athletics

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, athletics | Gong takes the gold with a personal best in weight

Chinese pitcher Lijiao Gong took gold in the shot put event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with a best attempt of 20.58 meters, her personal best. The Asian athlete, who achieved her greatest success, beat Raven Saunders of the United States (19.79) and Valerie Adams of New Zealand (19.62), who could not add another Olympic victory.

00:00:59, 23 minutes ago