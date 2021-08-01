Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Athletics | FC Barcelona boasts of Olympic gold and world record with Yulimar Rojas

The Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas has been proclaimed the new Olympic champion after spectacularly breaking the world record for women’s triple jump, in her last attempt, when she already had the gold medal assured (15.67 meters). The Venezuelan brand has shattered the record of Inessa Kravets (15.50 m), which has been at the top since 1995.

After its exhibition, the reactions to the gold and record of Yulimar Rojas have not been long in coming, and FC Barcelona has not hesitated to congratulate the brand new protagonist in networks after the feat achieved in Tokyo 2020. Yulimar Rojas competes under the colors of the club blaugrana since 2018, when he already had star status after his Olympic runner-up in Rio 2016 where he won silver.

Ana Peleteiro, the protagonist of the day for the Spanish delegation, won the triple jump bronze after beating the Spanish record and also competed under the colors of FC Barcelona, ​​who bet on her since she was 17 years old when she began to excel in the Spanish championships, until his signing for Villarreal.

FC Barcelona adds new successes to its record in the midst of an institutional crisis in the area of ​​football and the first team, which does not prevent its athletes from continuing to shine.

