Athletics

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, athletics | Eusebio Cáceres, to the final of length

Eusebio Cáceres had a solid performance in the long jump classification and closed his pass to the final with a best attempt of 7.98 meters that allowed him to finish with ninth place. The Alicante jumper did not improve on his second attempt and gave up the third as he was already in the top 12.

00:00:45, 3 minutes ago