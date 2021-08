Athletics

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, athletics | The Bakkali exhibition to win the gold

Soufiane El Bakkali gave Morocco a historic gold medal in the 3000 meter hurdles by beating Ethiopian Lamecha Girma, who was silver, and Kenyan Benjamin Kigen. The Moroccan ran a fantastic last 200 meters to get the necessary distance and leave Kenya without a gold that they had been winning consecutively since 1984 in this test.

00:04:11, 36 minutes ago