Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, athletics | Duplantis does not fail in his debut and meets Lavillenie in the final – Athletics video

Athletics

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, athletics | Duplantis does not fail in his debut and meets Lavillenie in the final

Armand Duplantis, one of the great stars of athletics in Tokyo 2020, did not fail in his debut at the Olympic Games and reached the pole final. The Swede overcame the 5.75-meter jump first and only had a failure in the entire semifinal on the first attempt of 5.50. His great rival, the French Renaud Lavillenie qualified in the other semifinal with more difficulties than expected.

00:01:13, 13 minutes ago