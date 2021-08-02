Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, athletics | Double gold in high jump: Tamberi and Barshim share victory – Olympic Games video

Olympic Games

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, athletics | Double gold in high jump: Tamberi and Barshim share victory

The Qatari Mutaz Essa Barshim and the Italian Gianmarco Tamberi will share the highest step of the podium after achieving, together, the Olympic height gold medal with a mark of 2.37 without a single previous failure, before failing both out of 2 , 39. Both decided not to opt for the tiebreaker when they learned that they would share the medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

00:02:30, 8 hours ago