Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, athletics: Bolt’s successor is Italian: Lamont Jacobs, gold in the 100 meters – Athletics video

Athletics

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, athletics: Bolt’s successor is Italian: Lamont Jacobs, gold in the 100 meters

Lamont Jacobs, has been proclaimed Olympic champion in the 100 meters with a mark of 9.80 that makes him the successor of the legendary Usain Bolt. American Fred Kerlei (9.84) and Canadian Andre de Grasse (9.89) completed the podium ahead of South African Akani Simbine (9.93), American Ronnie Baker (9.95), Chinese Su Bingtian (9.98) and Nigerian Enoch Adegoke no finished.

00:03:27, 10 hours ago