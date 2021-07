Artistic gymnastics

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, artistic gymnastics | This was the last jump of Simone Biles before retiring

Simone Biles was left out of the Olympic team final after doing only the first exercise, the jump. After obtaining with her jump, an Amanar with a turn and a half, a note of 13,766, the worst among the members of her team, the current Olympic champion left the stage with the team doctor and returned a few minutes later.

