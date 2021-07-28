Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, artistic gymnastics | Simon Biles: “We must prioritize mental health” – Artistic gymnastics video

Artistic gymnastics

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, artistic gymnastics | Simon Biles: “Mental health must be prioritized”

The gymnast Simone Biles wanted to make visible the problems she is going through. The North American will not play this Thursday the individual final of the Tokyo Olympic Games, in which she was going to defend the title, as announced by her federation. Biles has already retired from the team final on Tuesday, although, however, she is not yet ruled out for the apparatus finals.

00:01:08, 3 minutes ago