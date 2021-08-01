Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Artistic gymnastics | Olympia, the other protagonist of Ray Zapata’s silver

Ray Zapata appeared in the floor final with options to fight for the medal and the gymnast did not disappoint and won silver. But his great performance did not stop there, at the end of his participation he had a special gesture with one of the most important people in his life, his daughter Olympia.

It’s just shocking to see your daughter for the first time, I thought I was ready to see her, it wasn’t like that “

His memory was through a bib, where the name of his little offspring was inscribed. A detail that conquered the cameras for its emotion, since Zapata himself was visibly moved when he remembered it.

Just a few months ago, on May 31 specifically, Zapata became the father of a girl. “I have never felt this thing before that I feel now, I describe it as: a feeling of constant joy in my heart!” Were the athlete’s reaction to having his daughter in his arms.

A few words that show the true love that Zapata feels for his daughter, who only has two and of whom has had to separate to play the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

