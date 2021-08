Artistic gymnastics

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, artistic gymnastics | Excited! Zapata’s tears after receiving his medal

Ray Zapata could not hold back the tears on the podium after receiving the silver medal in the floor modality, the sixth for Spain at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. It is the first time since Beijing 2008 that a gymnast has managed to get on the podium, after equal the performance of a legend like Gervasio Deferr.

00:00:51, 2 minutes ago