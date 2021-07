Basketball

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Argentina-Slovenia: What planet did you come from, Doncic? (100-118)

The Slovenian basketball team debuted with victory against Argentina (100-118) at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with a stellar Luka Doncic. The ex-Madridista left 48 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists to win the game in the match that opened the Spanish group, in addition to giving Doncic the most points at halftime in some Games with 31 points.

00:01:44, 11 hours ago