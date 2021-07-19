Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Anti-sex beds in the Villa? The video that dismantles the false myth

The Irish athlete, not without humor, questioned the myth about the discomfort of the beds in the Olympic Village. In a kind of informative about ‘fake news’, Rhys he jumped uncontrollably on his bed to dismantle the theory that these are made of cardboard and they do not resist some strong movements.

Anti-sex beds? The official account of the Olympic Games, on its Twitter profile, “thanked” the athlete for the visibility of the legend of the beds: “Sustainable cardboard beds are resistant,” they jokingly sentenced in the tweet.

Rhys McClenaghan is an athlete competing for Ireland in artistic gymnastics, specialist in the pommel horse. She won a bronze medal at the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships and a gold medal at the 2018 European Artistic Gymnastics Championships. At 21, he made his debut in Tokyo at the Olympics.

