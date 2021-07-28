Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Andy Murray to take a break from the circuit after the Games

The British Andy Murray retired from individual tennis of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics when noticing discomfort in the quadriceps. The medical team recommended him not to participate, but the tennis player wants a medal, and has decided to at least compete in doubles with his partner Joe salisbury, where they won at their premiere. The British couple managed to prevail by (6-3 and 6-2) in one hour and 16 minutes of play. Murray commented to his partner when he began to notice discomfort, that if he had to sacrifice any test, it would be the individual, and that way, they would not have to give up the competition.

The tennis player who was number one in the world, dethroning Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Djokovic, and winner of the gold medal in London 2012 and in Rio 2016 stated that once the tournament is over, “He will take a little break from the circuit.”

He then referred to the Olympics as “a very fun competition that I love. You end up meeting really interesting people. The other day I met two Syrian brothers, one competing for Syria and the other competing for the refugee team. You know people from different backgrounds and that’s one of the things that I love about a format like this. ”

