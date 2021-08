Athletics

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Ana Peleteiro receives bronze on a historic podium with Yulimar Rojas

Ana Peleteiro received the third Olympic women’s medal in history for Spain in athletics, after her spectacular jump of 14.87 meters that allowed her to be bronze in triple jump with a Spanish record at the Tokyo 2020 Games. The Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas, with her already historic world record, and the Portuguese Patricia Mamona accompanied her on the podium.

00:04:49, 25 minutes ago