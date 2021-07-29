Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Ali Zada: “Sometimes it’s amazing, I can’t believe I’m here”

The cyclist of the Olympic Refugee Team, Masomah ali zada, Released an inspiring message to female athletes and around the world after competing in the time trial. The last one came, but the mere fact of competing was a satisfaction for her: “I told myself that I am already a winner.”

“MY MESSAGE IS FOR PEOPLE WHO THINK THAT WOMEN HAVE NO RIGHT TO RIDING A BICYCLE, WHO THINK THAT WOMEN CANNOT DO DIFFICULT THINGS OR WANT TO LIMIT WOMEN, MY MESSAGE IS A STRONG RESPONSE TO THOSE WHO CANNOT LIMIT THOSE WHO CANNOT RIGHTS OF WOMEN “

Ali Zada ​​believed that participating in an Olympic Games was beyond his means. “I send you a message of hope and peace, because they left their countries for different reasons and are in new countries, new cultures with new people. Everything is new, so I send you a message of hope to work hard.”

The athlete would have liked to represent her country (Afghanistan), but that request was denied and cycling turned to support her and thank her for the gesture. “Sometimes it’s unbelievable, I can’t believe I’m here.”

