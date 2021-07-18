Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Alejandro Blanco, optimistic: “I see medal options in all sports”

The president of the COE sends a very optimistic message less than a week after the Olympic event starts: “The team can surpass the results of previous Games” (20 medals in 2004, 19 in 2008, 18 in 2021, 17 in 2016) and at some point, “I hope it’s in Tokyo”, he even exceeded 22 metals from Barcelona’92, according to what he told Efe before leaving with the athletes for Japan.

Blanco referred to his feelings when seeing an upcoming appointment that was postponed a year: “Yesterday is here. We have lived through a very complicated situation worldwide that has forced life to paralyze in all countries of the world and now this is like a rebirth, like a dawn. To think that we are going to bring together the 10,600 best athletes in the world. world … There is going to be an extraordinary competition, even without an audience. People want to see sport, they want to see their idols, they want life and the Games represent more than ever that life “

The fact that Spain has more than 300 athletes is another reason to dream: “We have 321 athletes. The most optimistic estimates ranged from 300 to 310. And we are going with nine teams, which for me is very important. Teams with chances to win. In the last three Games we are in this section only behind the United States. United, Australia and Spain. France, which is a great power, has six teams. Due to the number of classifieds and the quality of those we have, we have many possibilities of opting for many medals and diplomas “

Camino al Olimpo: Water polo, source of joys in Spanish sport

Regarding the possibility of passing the 22 medals of Barcelona, ​​Blanco does not rule out anything: “I do not doubt that it is, because if you see the medal table and the fourth and fifth places you see that this can be overcome. When we do not know, hopefully it will be in Tokyo. What is very difficult about Barcelona are not the 22 medals, but the 13 golds. The next time we have drawn more there have been seven. The important thing is the finalists, those who are among the eight best in the world. In the last two Games, 60% of the athletes come among the eight best in the world ” .

Finally, he wanted to send a message to all athletes: “Remind them where we are going, so that they are calm and mentalized to pass some long controls at the airport. But above all I want to tell them everything they represent. We will see the result, no one is aware of that. There are so many results every weekend “.

